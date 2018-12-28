Image copyright Geograph/N Chadwick Image caption The sexual assault is alleged to have taken place in the Norman Shaw North building

A political researcher for a Conservative MP is due to stand trial for an alleged sexual assault on a woman at the Houses of Parliament.

Callum Warren, 26, of Lilliput Court, Chipping Sodbury, is charged with assaulting a female in the Norman Shaw North building in Westminster in July.

He worked as a researcher for Kingswood MP Chris Skidmore.

Mr Warren appeared before Westminster magistrates on Thursday and is due at Southwark Crown Court on 24 January.

He has been released on bail and was ordered not to contact the alleged victim.