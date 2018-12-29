Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Nigel Wilkinson used social media to identify victims and invited them for photo-shoots

The Twitter account of a convicted rapist has been suspended after a judge ordered it be taken down.

Earlier this month, Nigel Wilkinson was jailed for 16 years and six months after being found guilty of drugging five men, voyeurism offences against three and the rape of one.

The 45-year-old from Bristol used social media to identify victims and invited them for photo-shoots.

A Twitter spokeswoman said the company would not be commenting on the matter.

Wilkinson, who was already serving a sentence of 11 years and six months for similar offences following a trial in 2016, failed to turn up for sentencing on 19 December.

Judge James Patrick described this as "cowardly" actions by a man who caused "severe psychological trauma" to his victims.

He imposed an extended sentence of 20 years and six months, made up of 16 years and six months in custody and four years on licence.

The sentence will run concurrently with his earlier prison term and he will not be eligible for parole until he has served two-thirds of the new custodial term.