Image caption Caring at Christmas aims to help people experiencing homelessness in the period between Christmas and New Year.

A fire station has opened its doors to provide food and shelter for some of Bristol's homeless people.

Firefighters and volunteers from Temple fire station are welcoming anyone to pop into the station for a hot meal and somewhere dry and warm to rest.

Chief Fire Officer Mick Crennell said no-one should be left hungry, cold or homeless at Christmas.

"By offering food and shelter even for the briefest time, we hope to offer some respite," he added.

The event is being run as a partnership between Avon Fire and Rescue Service and the charity Caring in Bristol.