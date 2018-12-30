Man seriously injured in Swindon burglary
- 30 December 2018
A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a burglary in Swindon.
The 34-year-old was found with a serious head injury at a property on Manchester Road at about 19:00 GMT on Saturday.
Police said a man described as black and about 6ft 6in (1.98m) tall, wearing a long coat and black tracksuit entered the property and demanded money.
The victim was found by officers. Police have asked for witnesses.