Wiltshire

Man seriously injured in Swindon burglary

  • 30 December 2018
Manchester Road, Swindon Image copyright Google
Image caption The 34-year-old man was found with a serious head injury at a property on Manchester Road

A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a burglary in Swindon.

The 34-year-old was found with a serious head injury at a property on Manchester Road at about 19:00 GMT on Saturday.

Police said a man described as black and about 6ft 6in (1.98m) tall, wearing a long coat and black tracksuit entered the property and demanded money.

The victim was found by officers. Police have asked for witnesses.

