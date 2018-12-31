Image copyright Allen Lloyd Image caption Traffic has reopened after the road was closed this morning

A main route between England and Wales was closed after a man climbed a bridge and flew a drone from the top.

Traffic was stopped on the M48 - the older of two Severn crossings - after a "concern for welfare," police said.

The man in his 20s came down "voluntarily" from the 47m (154ft) bridge tower and was arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.

The original Severn Bridge opened in 1966 and until recently was a toll road but it is now free to cross.

"Officers attended the M48 Severn Bridge at 8:10 this morning after concerns were raised for a man who appeared to have climbed one of the towers and was flying a drone off it," police said.

Drone activity recently caused the closure of Gatwick Airport for several days.

About 1,000 flights were affected during the chaos between 19 and 21 December when drones were seen near the runway.

You may also like:

Two people who were arrested were released without charge and police have made no further arrests.

Sussex Police has renewed its appeal for help to find "the criminal whose activities led to widespread disruption".