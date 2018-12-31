Image copyright Avon Fire & Rescue Service Image caption Twelve crews have been at the scene

More than 40 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at an office block in Bristol.

There were small explosions in the fire, which broke out at the Strachan and Henshaw building in Foundry Lane in the Speedwell area, Avon Fire and Rescue Service said.

Twelve crews from across the service area have been at the scene of the "large fire", it said.

The service said crews had been "firefighting in difficult conditions".

It urged people to avoid the area if possible.

Image copyright Avon Fire & Rescue Service