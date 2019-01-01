Public nuisance charge after Severn Bridge drone incident
- 1 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with causing a public nuisance after an incident involving a drone being flown from the M48 Severn Bridge.
The crossing between England and Wales was closed on 31 December for 30 minutes after a "concern for welfare".
Alexandru Scutaru, 30, of Northampton, was given police bail with conditions not to go to either Severn crossing pending a court appearance.
Mr Scutaru is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on 21 February.