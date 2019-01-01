Image copyright Allen Lloyd Image caption The original Severn Bridge opened in 1966 and until recently was a toll road, but is now free

A man has been charged with causing a public nuisance after an incident involving a drone being flown from the M48 Severn Bridge.

The crossing between England and Wales was closed on 31 December for 30 minutes after a "concern for welfare".

Alexandru Scutaru, 30, of Northampton, was given police bail with conditions not to go to either Severn crossing pending a court appearance.

Mr Scutaru is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on 21 February.