Image copyright Thornbury Fire Station Image caption A wooden gazebo used by children with special needs was set alight on Christmas Eve

More than £1,600 has been raised to help pay for repairs at a school beset with arson attacks and break-ins.

Three teenagers were arrested after a fire at the sixth form site at The Castle School in Thornbury on 17 December.

Then a wooden gazebo in an outdoor area used by children with special needs was set alight on Christmas Eve.

And Avon and Somerset Police said "extensive damage" was caused during a break-in on New Years Eve.

An appeal set up by parent Cheryl Jenkinson on fund-raising website GoFundMe has raised £1,674 towards the cost of repairs and replace the destroyed gazebo.

'Cowards'

Mrs Jenkinson wrote on the site: "The community around our school is strong and has already pulled together massively in the last couple of months.

"Hopefully this will be another boost the school desperately needs and will show the cowards who are trying to bring the school down that they will not win."

Avon and Somerset Police said the three teenagers arrested have been released under investigation, and "enquiries into the incident are continuing".