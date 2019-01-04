Image copyright Bristol Aerospace Museum Image caption The 103-year-old building at Filton Airfield was home to an air ambulance helicopter

A Grade-II listed hangar built for the First World War is to be restored thanks to a £547,277 grant.

The building, on the former Filton Airfield site, will be repurposed as a public conservation workshop.

The money comes from Biffa Award, which gives grants to communities and environmental projects across the UK.

Restoration work is set to begin on the 103-year-old building shortly, with completion due by the autumn.

Lloyd Burnell, of the museum, said the money would give them the "opportunity to repurpose the building to become an exciting new part of the visitor experience".

"Most museum conservation work is undertaken behind "closed doors", unseen by the public.

"But as a result of bringing conservation into public view, visitors will not only learn more about the Aerospace Bristol story, but also how vital heritage skills are saving the nation's past."

Image caption Concorde Alpha Foxtrot is the centrepiece of the museum

Aerospace Bristol opened to the public in October 2017 with Concorde Alpha Foxtrot as its centrepiece.

The aircraft made its final flight into Filton Airfield in November 2003.

Other exhibits include historic aeroplanes, replica aircraft, engines and aircraft memorabilia.