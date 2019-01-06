Image copyright Google Image caption The sliproad was closed for several hours on Saturday

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on a motorway in Bristol.

Police closed J2 of the M32 - which links the city centre with Easton and Fishponds - for several hours on Saturday night.

A screen was erected around the scene, on the inbound slip road, while officers dealt with the fatality.

No other details of the incident have been released by police but it is the second fatal collision involving a pedestrian in the region in one day.

A man died on the M5 near Stroud early on Saturday morning leading to a near five-hour closure.