The new route will link north and south Bristol

A third Metrobus route in Bristol - linking the north and south of the city - has been launched.

The £230m scheme has provided three routes and includes some sections on guided bus-ways and more bus lanes to provide faster services.

A bus-only bridge has been installed over the M32 for the m1 route from Cribbs Causeway to Hengrove.

The route will be run by Bristol Community Transport - the other two routes are run by First Bus.

The three bus routes have been billed as "the first buy-before-you-board service outside London" and link North Somerset, Bristol city centre and South Gloucestershire.

The services are part of a wider strategy to cut congestion in the area and provide better public transport.

There are plans for an extra seven routes, including connecting the centre with Avonmouth, an orbital Bristol route and a new service between Bristol and Bath.

The plans, if approved, will go out for public consultation in January.

Bristol mayor Marvin Rees said he was "delighted" that social enterprise firm Bristol Community Transport would be running the route.

"They're making a significant investment and commitment to Bristol that will see benefits here for many years to come," he said.