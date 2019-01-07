Image copyright ss Great Britain Image caption Thekla was originally a coastal trading vessel carrying cargos between northern and western European ports

Bristol floating music venue, Thekla, has been towed to the newly reopened Albion dry dock for servicing.

The ship is usually docked between Prince Street Bridge and Redcliffe Way where it has been a fixture in the harbour since the early 1980s.

The former cargo ship, built in 1958, was converted into a theatre by artist and musician Vivian Stanshall, formerly of the Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band.

It later became a night club and music venue.

Thekla is the second ship to enter the Grade II listed dry dock for maintenance since it reopened.

The dock closed in September 2016 after its owner Abels Shipbuilders retired, but was reopened in July 2018 under a newly formed company, the Albion Dock Company.

The operation to manoeuvre Thekla into the dry dock involved two tugs, the Harbourmaster and his team.

Depending on the weather, Thekla is expected to return to its usual position for a club night on either Thursday 10 or Saturday 12 January, when it will reopen to the public.