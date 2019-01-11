Murder arrest after body found at Bristol flats
- 11 January 2019
A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man found dead at a block of flats.
The body was found at Lansdowne Court in Easton, Bristol, on Thursday afternoon.
Police appealed for anyone who saw or heard anything at the scene to contact them.
A force spokesman there would be a "continuing police presence in the area" while inquiries continue.