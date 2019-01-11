Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Gwendoline Lumsden's family said she was "friendly, active and independent" and a "popular member of the local community"

A woman who died after she was hit by a car on a motorway slip road has been described as a "loving and kind mother, grandmother and great grandmother".

Gwendoline Lumsden, 79, known as Gwen, was struck at the M32 junction in Fishponds, Bristol, on 5 January.

In a statement, her family said they were "shocked and deeply saddened" that she had been taken from them "under these tragic circumstances".

"A piece of our hearts has gone forever," the family's tribute added.

Image caption Junction two of the M32 - which links the city centre with Easton and Fishponds - was closed following the death

Her family said she had been a "popular member of the local community for more than 40 years" and "well-loved at her church".

"She was friendly, active and independent," the statement added.

"She will be greatly missed and will forever be in our hearts and prayers."