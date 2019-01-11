Pedestrian killed on M32 named as Gwendoline Lumsden
A woman who died after she was hit by a car on a motorway slip road has been described as a "loving and kind mother, grandmother and great grandmother".
Gwendoline Lumsden, 79, known as Gwen, was struck at the M32 junction in Fishponds, Bristol, on 5 January.
In a statement, her family said they were "shocked and deeply saddened" that she had been taken from them "under these tragic circumstances".
"A piece of our hearts has gone forever," the family's tribute added.
Her family said she had been a "popular member of the local community for more than 40 years" and "well-loved at her church".
"She was friendly, active and independent," the statement added.
"She will be greatly missed and will forever be in our hearts and prayers."