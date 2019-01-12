Image copyright Lorraine Patterson Image caption Lorraine Patterson's son Jamie died from motor neurone disease in 2015 and some of his ashes were made into the jewellery

A distraught mother has appealed for the return of a pendant containing her son's ashes that was lost in Bristol.

Lorraine Patterson from Leeds was visiting her brother in the Kingswood area of the city just before Christmas when she lost the piece of jewellery.

Mrs Patterson's son Jamie died in 2015 from motor neurone disease and she had some of his ashes places into the pendant and a pair of earrings.

"I'm gutted and I just keep hoping and praying it will turn up," she said.

The pendant has a silver piece around the top with an inscription that reads "You're a star" on it.

"I had the pendant on and the earrings on the same day - I only usually take them off to take a shower," she explained.

As well as shopping in Kingswood, Mrs Patterson also visited her brother in Southmead Hospital.

"I've asked there but not had any luck so far," she said.

Mrs Patterson said the jewellery means the world to her and she would love to have it back.