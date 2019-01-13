Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Lansdowne Court at 17:15 GMT on Thursday

A 51-year-old man has been charged with murdering a man found dead at a block of flats.

Bashir Abdullah's body was discovered in Lansdowne Court, in Easton, Bristol, on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination showed the 32-year-old died after "being stabbed", Avon and Somerset Police said.

Police said Jamal Sheik-Mohammed, of Lansdowne Court, has been charged with his murder and is due to appear before Bristol Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A force spokesman said there would be a "continuing police presence in the area" over the weekend.