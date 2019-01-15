Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mathew Bizimana was last seen in the City Road area of Bristol on Saturday morning

Police say they are growing concerned for the welfare of a 14-year-old boy who has been missing for three days.

Mathew Bizimana was last seen by a relative in the City Road area of Bristol on Saturday morning.

Mathew is described as black, of slim build, about 5ft 5in tall, and was last seen wearing beige Puma tracksuit bottoms and a red and blue Tommy Hilfiger top.

Avon and Somerset Police said his disappearance was "out of character".

A spokesman appealed for anyone with information about Mathew's whereabouts to contact the force.