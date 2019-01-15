Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was seriously hurt after being hit by a bike in Bristol

A woman has been left with "potentially life-changing injuries" in a hit-and-run in which she was knocked down by a cyclist.

The male cyclist left his bike and ran from the scene after the woman was hit in East Street in Bedminster, Bristol, police said.

The seriously injured woman was taken to hospital.

The bike was seized by Avon and Somerset Police, who said they were trying to trace the man.