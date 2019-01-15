Image copyright Family photo Image caption Bashir Abdullah's body was found on Thursday

A 51-year-old man has appeared in court accused of killing a man whose body was found in a Bristol flat.

Bashir Abdullah, 32, was discovered dead in Lansdowne Court, Easton, at about 17:15 GMT on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination showed Mr Abdullah died after being stabbed, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Jamal Sheik-Mohammed, 51, of Lansdowne Court, appeared at Bristol Crown Court earlier charged with murder. He is due to re-appear on 1 March.