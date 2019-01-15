Bashir Abdullah death: Jamal Sheik-Mohammed charged with murder
- 15 January 2019
A 51-year-old man has appeared in court accused of killing a man whose body was found in a Bristol flat.
Bashir Abdullah, 32, was discovered dead in Lansdowne Court, Easton, at about 17:15 GMT on Thursday.
A post-mortem examination showed Mr Abdullah died after being stabbed, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Jamal Sheik-Mohammed, 51, of Lansdowne Court, appeared at Bristol Crown Court earlier charged with murder. He is due to re-appear on 1 March.