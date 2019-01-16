Image copyright Google Image caption The Bearpit is surrounded by busy roads and is accessed by subways under St James Barton Roundabout

The deputy mayor of Bristol has said she received death threats over plans for a city centre area she has described as a "no-go" zone.

Councillor Asher Craig wants to reduce anti-social behaviour at the "Bearpit" beneath St James Barton Roundabout.

Bristol City Council is also considering removing a giant sculpture of a bear in order to improve the area.

More than 4,100 people have signed a petition calling to save the sculpture, which triggered a council debate.

However, at a meeting on Tuesday, Ms Craig revealed she had been threatened by "extremists" opposed to the plans.

She said: "Disagreement is one thing, but death threats are not debate.

"There are some who have approached this debate with threats of violence and abuse against elected members, myself included."

Image copyright Google Image caption The bear sculpture "represents creativity and freedom of expression", according to supporters

Citing incidents such as drug use, muggings and an arson attack, Ms Craig added: "For many years the Bearpit has been an unsafe and unwelcoming place.

"It became a no-go area that most people in Bristol are frightened of and unwilling to use.

"Given this evidence and the ongoing concerns about the space, it is our responsibility as the elected council to address the matter."

The 12ft (3.5m) bear sculpture named Ursa, created by artist Jamie Gillman, was unveiled in 2013 by former mayor George Ferguson.

Councillor Mark Brain described it as "a pretty mediocre piece of art".

But Save Our Bear petition organiser, Caitlin Telfer, said: "Ursa bring smiles to our faces, she represents creativity, alternative thinking and freedom of expression."