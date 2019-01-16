Woman, 88, 'horrifically' hurt in Weston-super-Mare street robbery
Images of an 88-year-old woman's "horrific" injuries she suffered in a street robbery have been released, in the hope her attacker will be caught.
The unnamed woman's bag was snatched in Colonel Stephen's Way, Weston-super-Mare on Thursday, causing her to fall and break her nose and wrist.
Det Con Matthew Stevenson said: "I'm sure these images will shock people who will be horrified".
The offender ran down an alleyway leading to Oakford Avenue.
A 30-year-old woman has been arrested and released under investigation.
Avon and Somerset Police said the victim wanted the images to be published but had asked to remain anonymous.
"This is a despicable crime and we need the public's help to identify the person responsible and bring them to justice," Det Con Stevenson said.