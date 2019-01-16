Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption The woman was badly bruised, broke her nose and fractured her wrist

Images of an 88-year-old woman's "horrific" injuries she suffered in a street robbery have been released, in the hope her attacker will be caught.

The unnamed woman's bag was snatched in Colonel Stephen's Way, Weston-super-Mare on Thursday, causing her to fall and break her nose and wrist.

Det Con Matthew Stevenson said: "I'm sure these images will shock people who will be horrified".

The offender ran down an alleyway leading to Oakford Avenue.

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested and released under investigation.

Avon and Somerset Police said the victim wanted the images to be published but had asked to remain anonymous.

"This is a despicable crime and we need the public's help to identify the person responsible and bring them to justice," Det Con Stevenson said.