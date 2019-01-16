Image caption Bristol mayor Marvin Rees said his concern was for the safety of his family

A man has been arrested after a death threat was spray-painted outside the home of Bristol mayor Marvin Rees.

The words "Marvin Must Die" appeared on the pavement outside his house on Friday.

A 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated harassment has been released on bail, police said.

Avon and Somerset Police said it was investigating criminal damage along with malicious and offensive social media posts.

"Threatening graffiti was sprayed outside a property in the Greenbank area of Bristol overnight on Friday 11 January into Saturday 12 January," a spokesman said.

'Taken very seriously'

In an interview with Bristol Live, Mr Rees said his concern was for the safety of his family.

"I had to tell my boys what had been written and explain these sorts of things can happen but not to worry," he said.

"The police have taken this very seriously and I am grateful to them for the speed and personal concern shown in their response."

Deputy mayor Asher Craig has also said she received death threats over plans to remove a giant sculpture of a bear from a city centre area.