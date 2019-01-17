Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was seriously hurt after being hit by a bike in Bristol

A cyclist has been charged after a 70-year-old woman was left with "potentially life-changing injuries" when she was knocked down in Bristol.

The elderly woman was crossing East Street in Bedminster at about 09:00 GMT on Tuesday, when she was struck by a cyclist in a hit-and-run collision.

Conor Coltman, of East Street, has been charged with wounding, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The 26-year-old is due to appear before Bristol magistrates on Thursday.