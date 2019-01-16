Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The trial of Andy Anokye is expected to last five weeks

A grime artist derived satisfaction and "sexual pleasure" from water-boarding, torturing and sexually violating four women, a court has heard.

Andy Anokye, known as Solo 45, is accused of sexually abusing his victims over a two-year period.

Bristol Crown Court heard the 31-year-old "beat and frightened" the women into submitting to his sexual demands.

Mr Anokye, from Bristol, denies 31 offences, including 22 counts of rape and five counts of false imprisonment.

He also denies two charges of assault by penetration and two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Christopher Quinlan QC, prosecuting, told jurors Mr Anokye committed sexual and physical violence against the women and recorded sexual acts on his mobile phone.

He said the abuse involved an "interrogation" in which knives were used and a flannel or towel was put over the women's mouths and water poured on them.

'Hand in blender'

The prosecutor said one woman, who had gone to his waterfront property, had a cloth with bleach placed over her face.

"He told her if she passed out, she would wake up and think she was in a horror movie," he said.

"He put the cloth over her face and mouth. You can imagine the terror. He strangled her with her own coat."

Jurors were told Mr Anokye slapped the woman and spat on her before asking her to put her hand in a blender.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The court previously heard Mr Anokye searched online for dacryphilia, where people are aroused by others in pain

The artist was arrested after the woman told friends and a police officer about the abuse.

But Mr Quinlan said Mr Anokye told officers he and the woman had parted on "decent terms" after having sex.

"He said his sex with her was rough, strong and energetic but it was not one-sided," Mr Quinlan said.

"He said she was a willing participant in what he described as sex games, role play.

"He says the same in relation to each of the four complainants."

Mr Anokye, of Millennium Promenade, denies all the charges against him.

The trial continues.