Bristol's mayor is calling for a city-wide debate after a "politically motivated" death threat was spray-painted outside his home.

Marvin Rees said it would be a chance to discuss the "tone and quality of what passes for political debate".

He said he was also asking the council and police to review security after the deputy mayor received death threats over plans to remove a sculpture.

Police arrested and released a man on bail over the attack against Mr Rees.

The words "Marvin Must Die" appeared outside Mr Rees' family home overnight on Friday.

The Labour mayor said his wife noticed the graffiti when they were getting their sons ready for football on Saturday morning.

Image caption Marvin Rees quoted West African author Ben Okri who said "if you want to destroy a people, destroy the stories they tell about themselves"

He said: "First of all I had an image of someone crouched over in the middle of the night within 10 metres of my daughter's bedroom.

"[I thought] how am I going to tell my boys as we walk out through the front gate that they shouldn't worry about this."

He described the attack as "politically motivated" and said: "It wouldn't happen if I wasn't the mayor.

"There is something we need to do as a city...because being angry and energetic does not bring insight.

"If people are genuine activists and genuinely want to make their case, they shouldn't have to indulge in insult, aggression."

Image caption Asher Craig said she had been threatened by "extremists" opposed to council plans

Deputy mayor Asher Craig has said she received death threats over plans for part of the city centre she described as a "no-go" zone.

When asked about those threats, Mr Rees said: "I've asked the council, and the police are working with us on this, to review all of our security.

"The council's approach to security needed to catch up with where the mayoral model is. It also needs to catch up with the world.

"Social media has many good things about it but it's gone through a line where it's not the best platform for political debate now."