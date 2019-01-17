Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Andy Anokye is a rapper with the grime collective called Boy Better Know

A grime rapper accused of torturing and raping four women "is not some sort of monster", a court has heard.

Andy Anokye, whose stage name is Solo 45, is accused of sexually abusing his victims over a two-year period.

Bristol Crown Court heard the 31-year-old "wholly refutes" the allegations because he "reasonably believed" the women had consented.

Mr Anokye, from Bristol, denies 31 offences, including 22 counts of rape and five counts of false imprisonment.

He also denies two charges of assault by penetration and two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Sallie Bennett-Jenkins QC, representing the musician, told jurors to be careful of making criticisms about the "lifestyle that came with his work".

She said prosecutors had criticised him for not being "modest" about his musical success or the lifestyle it gave him.

'Rough sex'

Claims he was "a bully" or "arrogant" did not make him guilty of the charges he faces, Ms Bennett-Jenkins said.

"Andy Anokye is not some sort of monster.

"This is not a case of you judging someone in a court of morals. You are not here to condemn people for their sexual choices."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The court previously heard Andy Anokye searched online for dacryphilia, where people are aroused by others in pain

Ms Bennett-Jenkins said "robust or rough sex" may have been part of his personal life but he had "a reasonable belief" the women were consenting to the activity with him.

"Either those participating consented or Andy Anokye reasonably believed that they did consent," she said.

Prosecutors allege Mr Anokye tortured and raped four women, who did not know each other.

The court previously heard he searched online for the term dacryphilia, where people are aroused by others in pain.

"The prosecution's case is that he appears to derive satisfaction and sexual pleasure from inflicting pain and suffering on these four women," prosecutor Christopher Quinlan QC had said.

Mr Anokye, of Millennium Promenade, denies all the charges against him.

The trial continues.