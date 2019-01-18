Image copyright Google Image caption The Steiner Academy in Bristol was criticised in the Ofsted report

A Bristol school has been placed into special measures after a highly critical Ofsted report.

Concerns have been raised about safeguarding, bullying and high exclusion rates at the Steiner Academy.

The school in Fishponds now has a new management group and is being looked after by another academy trust.

Joss Hayes, the new principal, says they are taking Ofsted's judgements "very seriously" and are "committed to making improvements".

The management team is being headed up by an academy trust in Gloucestershire and overseen by the Regional Schools Commissioner.

Risk of harm

Steiner schools have an ethos of education taking account of the academic, physical, emotional and spiritual needs of the child.

But in its report on the Bristol school, Ofsted said pupils were "exposed to avoidable risk of harm" and physical intervention is "used unnecessarily".

It also revealed pupils were not learning how to stay safe online and had a "limited understanding" of British values.

Mrs Hayes said: "We have already acted on many of its findings including additional training for all staff."

The school was set up in 2014 and has 377 pupils aged four to 16.