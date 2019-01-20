Officer treated for suspected neck injury after police car crash
A police officer has been taken to hospital with a suspected neck injury following a car crash in Bath.
It happened at about 01:50 GMT at the junction between Frome Road and Bloomfield Road, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The officer was at the wheel and responding to a call out at the time, the force said. He was taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution.
Nobody else is believed to have been injured and it gave no further details.