Image copyright @BathFireStn Image caption The crash happened in Bath in the early hours of Sunday

A police officer has been taken to hospital with a suspected neck injury following a car crash in Bath.

It happened at about 01:50 GMT at the junction between Frome Road and Bloomfield Road, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The officer was at the wheel and responding to a call out at the time, the force said. He was taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution.

Nobody else is believed to have been injured and it gave no further details.

Image copyright @BathFireStn Image caption Police said the driver had a suspected neck injury