Image caption Several schools in Bristol offer free sanitary projects in a red box in the girls' toilets

The UK's first summit designed to end period poverty and ensure schoolgirls have access to free sanitary products is being held in Bristol.

It had been planned for December but was rescheduled due to the "large number of people keen to attend".

Councillor Helen Goodwin, from Bristol City Council, said people were attending from around the country.

It is estimated about 137,000 girls miss school in the UK each year due to a lack of access to sanitary products.

The city council is aiming for all schools in the city to provide free sanitary products for girls between years five and 13 by September.