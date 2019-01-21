Image copyright @BathFireStn Image caption The crash happened in Bath in the early hours of Sunday

A police officer was hurt in a car crash in Bath while pursuing the driver of another car.

Avon and Somerset police said the officer, who was a passenger in the police car, was taken to hospital with suspected neck and arm injuries.

He was later discharged.

A police spokesman said the officers were in pursuit of a blue Renault Laguna, which had earlier collided with the patrol car in order to evade being stopped.

The incident happened at the junction of Frome Road and Bloomfield Road, at about 01:50 GMT on Sunday 21 January and involved a third vehicle.

No-one in the other car was hurt.

Police are trying to trace the driver of the Renault Laguna.

