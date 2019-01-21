Two women and a man hit by car in Bristol

Image caption Cardigan Road remains closed while accident investigators examine the scene

Two women and a man have been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police said it was called to reports of a car hitting three pedestrians at about 16:00 GMT in Cardigan Road, Henleaze.

A spokesman said the three injured people were taken to Southmead Hospital, where one of the women has "serious chest and hip injuries".

The road remains closed while accident investigators examine the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them.