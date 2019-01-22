A victim of forced labour was made to live under the stairs, like the fictional wizard Harry Potter, Bristol Crown Court has heard.

Gabriel Nicolae was not allowed to use kitchen taps, and used a garden hose to wash and drink with, the court heard.

Ian Boboc, Christiana Tudor-Dobre and Mihai-Aurel Dan, of Evan's Close, St Anne's, Bristol, deny charges of forced or compulsory labour.

They are also charged with one count of fraud each.

Prosecuting, Charles Thomas said: "It's somewhat reminiscent of Harry Potter and his treatment at the hands of the Dursleys.

'Lesser status'

"He, too, was made to sleep under the stairs. This appears to be an instance of fiction turning into reality."

The court heard that Mr Nicolae was seen as having a "lesser status" in the shared house in Bristol.

His bank account was being controlled by Miss Tudor-Dobre and her partner Mr Boboc, and he was only ever given a small amount of money, forcing him to go hungry or steal from shops, jurors heard.

One neighbour said he witnessed Miss Tudor-Dobre laughing as she was throwing eggs at Mr Nicolae in the garden.

Another saw Mr Nicolae cutting the grass using his bare hands.

The trial continues.