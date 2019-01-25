Image copyright GSSArchitecture Image caption A decision on the plans for the tower block will be made by council planners

Fears over reduced daylight for the neighbouring properties may scupper plans for a 14-storey high-rise.

The building on St Thomas Street in Redcliffe would include 439 student bed spaces and 18 affordable flats.

Nine objections have been lodged and Bristol City Council officers oppose the plans due to the impact on the conservation area in Bristol.

But the developers said the high-rise would remove an eyesore and boost regeneration in the local area.

The plans, which include demolishing a five-storey office building first, state that the student accommodation would include 10 studio flats, 17-two-bed studios and 395 clusters.

The 18 affordable flats, which would be used by key workers in the education sector, would provide 44 bed spaces and would be on the 12th and 13th floors.

The ground floor of the tower block would include a mix of admin facilities and student amenities, and the basement would include storage space for bikes.

Image copyright GSSArchitecture Image caption If approved the block would include 439 student bed spaces and 18 affordable flats

Council officers described the development as "out of step with the surrounding area" and said it could harm the Redcliffe Conservation Area.

They added: "Harm to existing residents would also be experienced as a result of the proposed development as the greater scale and massing would reduce daylight and sunlight to a number of existing residential properties surrounding the site."

CSJ Planning Consultants, on behalf of the developers St Thomas Street (Bristol) LLP, said the proposal was "an exciting opportunity to develop a brownfield site".

The statement added: "It will aid the ongoing regeneration of Redcliffe, by removing an existing building which is of poor aesthetic quality and, in the applicant's view, detrimental to the character of the Redcliffe Conservation Area."

A decision will be made by Bristol City Council planners next week.