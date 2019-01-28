Image caption Clifton Downs is an area popular with cyclists

A traffic-free cycle and pedestrian route could be introduced in an area of Bristol.

Campaigners want to create a 2.3-mile (3.7km) loop by installing a tarmac path and restricting the use of cars on a cliff-top road in Clifton Downs.

Cycle Sunday's suggestions include closing Circular Road to traffic on Sundays or making it one-way.

The group, which encourages bicycle riding, will present the idea to Bristol City Council's Downs Committee.

The 3m-wide (10ft) shared-use path will lead to safer cycling, and help prevent erosion at the site, which is also popular with walkers and runners, Cycle Sunday claim.

Other suggestions for Circular Road include installing traffic calming measures or closing the route to vehicles completely.

Labour councillor Don Alexander said: "It's always a matter of balancing the needs of the different people who use the Downs so we're going to have to look at this very closely, but I think it's fair to say there's a lot of enthusiasm for it."

A cliff-top cafe and a bicycle rental scheme have also been suggested.