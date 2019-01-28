Image caption Councillor Kye Dudd said he was "really excited" about the task of heading up Bristol's transport

A new transport boss in Bristol has said he tackling one of the city's "biggest challenges" is "crucial" for its future.

Councillor Kye Dudd has been appointed to the cabinet by Mayor Marvin Rees.

He replaces Mhairi Threlfall, who resigned from her post overseeing Bristol's transport networks in October.

After her departure, Mr Rees took over the transport portfolio on an interim basis.

Mr Dudd will be in charge of tackling congestion, improving public transport and developing infrastructure.

He said: "I am really excited about the task ahead. There's no doubt, transport is one of Bristol's biggest challenges.

"And it's crucial for everyone in the city, and for our economy, that we get this right."

Image copyright Bristol City Council Image caption Kye Dudd (left) will take on the lead for transport while Steve Pearce (right) will oversee waste services in Bristol

Councillor Steve Pearce will join the cabinet in a new role overseeing waste and regulatory services.

Mr Dudd will maintain oversight of council energy services, but will hand responsibility for clean air, flooding and sport to the mayor.

Ms Threlfall's resignation last year came before the end of a major consultation into the way Bristol transport develops in the future.

When she stood down Ms Threlfall said she wanted to focus on standing for Parliament in Filton and Bradley Stoke.