Bristol

Attempted murder arrest after assault in Bristol Mercure hotel

  • 29 January 2019
An image of police tape
Image caption Avon and Somerset police are appealing for witnesses following the incident on January 27

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a serious assault in a hotel.

Police were called to a disturbance at the Mercure Bristol Brigstow Hotel in Welsh Back at 10:00 GMT on Sunday.

A man suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition, police said.

Avon and Somerset Police said the man and woman were being held in custody, and appealed for witnesses to the attack to come forward.

