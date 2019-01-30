Demolition work is starting on a derelict building once described as making part of Bristol "look like a war zone".
Former prime minister David Cameron made the remark about the former Royal Mail sorting office, near Temple Meads.
The 1930s office and adjoining 1970s building has been empty for more than two decades.
A new £300m campus for the University of Bristol will be built on the site, and is due to open in 2021.
The land was once a cholera burial ground and later a cattle market but after Royal Mail vacated the building in 1997 it hosted illicit raves and was occupied by squatters.