Hundreds of passengers were left "frustrated" and "disappointed" after Bristol Airport cancelled dozens of flights due to heavy snow.

The airport said it would be closed until midday and its "teams are working hard to clear the airfield".

A spokesman thanked passengers for their patience and advised they should check flight information with their tour operators.

Hundreds of schools across the west country have also shut due to the snow.

Louise Weston of Westbury-on-Trym was forced to cancel her holiday in Barcelona due to the disruption.

She described it as "incredibly frustrating", adding: "It's something we'd been looking forward to but you can't control the weather and I wouldn't want to be on a flight that wasn't safe.

"We are lucky that we'd booked a package so we'll get a refund at least and can make other plans."

As a result of continued adverse weather, our teams are working hard to clear the airfield. Due to the volume of snowfall, the airfield will remain closed until 1200. A further update will be given as the situation changes. Please contact your airline for specific flight queries. — Bristol Airport (@BristolAirport) February 1, 2019

Sarah Trevelyan, 43, from Henleaze said she was "very disappointed" to have to abandon "our planned and much anticipated holiday".

But she added the situation was "out of our hands".

I know you're trying your best, but please be open later, we were meant to fly yesterday but @easyJet cancelled our flight for no apparent reason, what a way to end our honeymoon, just want to come home — Jenni Need (@Jenzie89) February 1, 2019

@Ryanair no flights from Bristol all night and morning. Flight cancelled, been at airport for 7 hours. Still waiting for bags 3 hours later. Why and no information at all! All other airlines made announcements — Julia Bastone (@juliagbastone) February 1, 2019

More than 40 flights scheduled for today have been cancelled, and disruption is expected last well into the afternoon.

Information about departures and arrivals can also be found on the airport's website.

British Airways has also cancelled dozens of flights from Heathrow Airport on Friday morning.

Waste collections in several areas, including Bristol and Swindon, have been suspended.

However the M4 motorway is flowing freely, and bus and railway services around the region are operating with minimal disruption.