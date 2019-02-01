Image copyright PA Image caption Meghan and Harry were taken on a guided tour of the revamped theatre in central Bristol

Dozens of people braved snow and freezing temperature to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a visit to Bristol.

Meghan and Harry toured the Bristol Old Vic theatre, which is undergoing a £26m restoration.

Heavy snow had settled overnight which also saw most arrivals and departures cancelled at the city's airport.

A planned walkabout was curtailed, with slush on the cobbled street outside the theatre making walking difficult.

The theatre was built in 1766 and has nurtured the talents of countless famous actors from Daniel Day-Lewis and Greta Scacchi to Peter O'Toole and Jeremy Irons.

Image copyright PA Image caption The royal couple went on a walkabout in the heart of Bristol

Image copyright PA Image caption Meghan faced wintry conditions as she met well-wishers in the city

The theatre's redesign includes a full-height timber and glass-fronted foyer that reveals the original auditorium facade to the street for the first time.

The project is the second stage of a 10-year, £26m programme to completely overhaul and safeguard the future of the theatre.

On the way out, Prince Harry ran back from their waiting car to collect some flowers from the crowds.

Later the couple will travel to Empire Fighting Chance, a charity using boxing to support children failing at school.