Image copyright Bristol Airport Image caption Dozens of flights were cancelled at Bristol Airport on Friday

Extra flights have been laid on at Bristol Airport after thousands of passengers had their flights cancelled because of heavy snow on Friday.

An airport spokeswoman said crews had worked through the night to clear ice and snow from external areas "to ensure passenger and staff safety".

"All flights are operating to schedule this morning which is good news... but it is really icy underfoot.

Almost all of the 130 flights were cancelled on Friday.

"We may pick up some delays because of ongoing de-icing work but the advice to customers is to check with their airline if they're unsure, she added.