Image copyright Bath Rugby Image caption The match versus Gloucester was originally scheduled for Saturday

Bath Rugby has admitted it was "wrong" not to offer fans a refund after a match was postponed twice due to ice and snow.

The Premiership Rugby Cup match versus Gloucester was postponed for a second time on Sunday because the pitch was frozen.

The club received complaints after offering vouchers to non-season ticket holders who were unable to attend.

"We got it wrong," a spokesman for the club said on Monday.

The West Country Derby match was originally scheduled for Saturday but was then rearranged because of ice on the pitch.

However, temperatures dropped to -7C overnight which meant a heated dome intended to thaw the turf didn't work.

'Badly handled'

But when it was pushed back for second time until Monday, fans who could not make the new fixture were originally offered a voucher for next year.

One fan, Graham Binns, tweeted: "As a loyal ST (season ticket) holder, this has been badly handled from (the) start.

"I'd like a refund please as I'm unable to make the rearranged fixture - how do I apply?"

Image copyright Bath Rugby Image caption Bath was hit by heavy snowfall at the end of last week

Another, Graham White, wrote: "I can't believe that no refunds are available.

"I follow the round ball as well!! Sorry!! And every time there has been a postponed game the ticket is valid for the new game or a refund given!!

"I was travelling 130 miles each way to see Bath play and can't make the Sunday!!"

But on Monday the club admitted it had made a mistake and said it would return money if tickets are sent back.

A spokesman said: "We're pleased to report that the game is on tonight and we are really looking forward to seeing those of you who are able to attend.

"We want to apologise to everyone who can't make the rescheduled fixture.

"On this occasion we got it wrong and we are now pleased to offer a full refund."