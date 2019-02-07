Social media snared child sex policeman

Image copyright PA

A police constable who was reported on suspicion of child sex crimes after a discussion on social media has been sacked by Avon and Somerset Police.

Adam Leighton-Price's name was passed on to a child protection charity and then to police, a misconduct hearing was told.

Last month, the 45-year-old from Bristol admitted arranging sexual activity with a child under 13.

Leighton-Price will be sentenced on 14 February at Gloucester Crown Court.

He also admitted three counts of possessing extreme pornography.

'Significant impact'

Leighton-Price had previously had training in tackling child sexual exploitation, and this was considered by the force to be an "aggravating factor".

Supt Richard Corrigan described the the case, which dates back to 2017, as "extremely serious".

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms his deplorable actions and want to thank the member of the public for alerting the authorities to his offending.

"His crimes have had a significant impact on those who worked with him who were completely unaware of the appalling offences he was committing online.

"We've carried out a full safeguarding review and have worked with our partner agencies to identify and address the risks posed by his offending."