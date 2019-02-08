Image caption Pupils at Mangotsfield School wrote an open letter to parents asking for help to improve their science building.

School students who featured in a BBC documentary that highlighted financial pressures in education have launched a £50,000 fundraising effort.

In an open letter to parents, year 10 pupils at Mangotsfield school said they wanted to "improve their school above and beyond what the funding allows".

They have asked for money to improve "dark" rooms, and to buy new equipment.

"The documentary showed people what our school was really like," said year 10 student Roda.

BBC Two's School documented life for children and teachers at the CSET academy trust in South Gloucestershire, which included Castle, Marlwood and Mangotsfield schools.

South Gloucestershire is currently the lowest funded educational area in the UK.

'Gloomy'

"The science lab tables have all been drawn on, often with rude stuff, which isn't nice to look at while you're learning," said student Ellie.

"Our rooms are quite dull, so it isn't a happy room for you to learn in. It's more grey and gloomy," she added.

Image caption BBC Two's School showed television audiences the daily life at three South Gloucestershire schools

The open letter highlights current problems the students face, including "bumpy and ancient floors, dark rooms, and old, uneven tables which we think were put in in the 1970s".

It continues: "As students of this school we are not willing to accept this. We know if we want to improve our school then we must do something about it ourselves.

"Think DIY SOS but without Nick Knowles and no camera crew!"

The students plan to hold fundraising events throughout the year to reach their £50,000 target.