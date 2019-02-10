Image copyright AFP Image caption The pants ended up being sold off twice as the first buyer then returned the framed swimwear to auction

Nick Knowles' red "budgie smugglers" have sold for £2,250 to help pay for a teenager's life-changing operation.

The TV presenter famously wore the tight-fitting swimming trunks on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

They were auctioned on Saturday for Luca Railton, 15, from Bath, who was born without lower leg bones and needs £120,000 for an operation.

The family now plans to hold charity runs where runners wear red shorts in homage to the eye-catching swimwear.

The trunks initially sold for £1,250 but the owner then returned them so they were auctioned again - this time for £1,000.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption The recipient of the red swim shorts was Mark Lamputt

Luca's mum Theresa said: "It was amazing - just brilliant, everyone is buzzing, you just want it to be perfect.

"Luca loved it and thanked everyone for coming."

She added the BBC's DIY SOS presenter would also support the charity "red short" runs.

Knowles wore the revealing pants in I'm a Celebrity... 2018, in which he survived 20 days in the jungle camp.

Luca, who is originally from Swindon, has the rare condition bilateral tibial hemimelia, which only affects about one in three million people.

He has already undergone several operations, after being born without a tibia and a knee on his right leg, and just a partial tibia on his left leg.

His family have so far raised about £10,000 for further surgery in the US.

Image copyright ITV/Shutterstock Image caption Nick Knowles famously wore the tight-fitting swimming trunks on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!