Image copyright Harbor Lights Festival Image caption Organiser Paul Phillips said the audience can expect to see the various stages of Elvis' singing career this weekend

Elvis tribute acts from around the world will perform in Bristol to win a place to sing at a global contest.

The inaugural Harbor Lights Elvis Festival has been organised in the city by Elvis fans, Lisa and Paul Phillips.

The 26 singers will be judged by one of Elvis Presley's former girlfriends, Mindi Miller.

The winner will secure a place at the prestigious Images of the King World Championship in Memphis which takes place in August.

'Established artists'

Organiser Paul Phillips said: "They'll perform two songs each and judges will judge them on their vocals, their appearance and performance."

Mr Phillips added: "The people who are competing are established artists in their own right, they have been preselected to even get to this stage."

He said the competitors ranged from 18-year-olds to people in their 50s, with some travelling from Germany and America.

Ms Miller, who lives in Los Angeles, dated the world-famous singer from March 1975 to November 1976. She will also be interviewed on stage to talk about her time dating the music legend.

Image copyright Mindi Miller Image caption Elvis' former girlfriend Mindi Miller will be one of the judges in the Bristol competition

About 350 people are expected to attend the event which runs from Friday to Sunday evening and are being promised something that relates to the different stages of Elvis' career.

Although other tribute act competitions are held in the UK, this is the only national event which guarantees a place in the world championships.

Elvis events are held around the world - the event in Sydney coincides with the 10 January, the singer's birthday, while another was held in January in Birmingham.

The King World Championship is held from 10-17 August, to coincide with 16 August, the anniversary of his death.

Image copyright Harbor Lights Festival Image caption Jay Dupuis from Baton Rouge, Louisiana was world champion in 2014 and will be in Bristol this weekend

Image copyright EPA Image caption Passengers in Sydney got 'all shook up' seeing Elvis impersonators on board heading to the festival this year

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alfred Kaz who is known as Bollywood Elvis took part in the Sydney tribute event in January