Boy arrested after two men injured

Two men have been taken to hospital, suffering from cuts, after an incident outside a fast food restaurant.

Police were called to McDonald's in Emery Road, Bristol, at about 20:25 GMT on Friday, after reports of a disturbance.

Two men were taken to hospital for treatment. One received a cut to his arm and the other a cut to his back,

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of wounding, Avon and Somerset Police said.