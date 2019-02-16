Boy arrested after two men injured
- 16 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been taken to hospital, suffering from cuts, after an incident outside a fast food restaurant.
Police were called to McDonald's in Emery Road, Bristol, at about 20:25 GMT on Friday, after reports of a disturbance.
Two men were taken to hospital for treatment. One received a cut to his arm and the other a cut to his back,
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of wounding, Avon and Somerset Police said.