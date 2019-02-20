Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Police said Razwan Hussain (left) was summoned to Tesco by Naveed Hussain (right) and brought a machete with him

Two brothers have been jailed for a machete attack at a Bristol supermarket that left two men with severe injuries.

Razwan Hussain, 34, and his 36-year-old brother, Naveed, attacked the men outside Tesco in Eastville on 31 August 2017.

Judge Julian Lambert called it a scene of "medieval barbarity and brutality".

Razwan and Naveed, of St Marks Road, Easton, were jailed for 10-and-a-half and two years respectively at Bristol Crown Court.

Razwan Hussain had admitted charges of grievous bodily harm with intent and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent at an earlier hearing.

Naveed admitted charges of grievous bodily harm and affray at the same court appearance.

The incident forced the shop in Eastville to be closed overnight.

Mr Lambert told the court the incident was "highly shocking and became deeply terrifying".

"Innocent shoppers were going about their business and families with children were exposed to a scene almost unknown outside armed conflict," he said.

Police said the attack happened after Naveed Hussain was involved in a scuffle with one of the victims inside Tesco.

He then phoned his brother who drove to the store armed with a machete.

The judge said Razwan Hussain inflicted "a blow of such ferocity you almost severed his arm with a single blow.

"The deep wound inflicted exposed muscle and a broken bone."

Following the sentencing, Chief Constable of Avon and Somerset Police Andy Marsh praised the bravery of those who rushed to help the two victims, age 44 and 21.

'Barbaric'

He said: "This was a cowardly and brutal attack which took place in a busy superstore on a Friday afternoon last summer.

"The use of such a barbaric weapon in such close vicinity to so many innocent members of the public is horrifying and I'm sure these events will have a lasting impact on those who were unfortunate enough to witness it."