At least seven casualties have been confirmed after part of a ceiling fell down at a building at a holiday camp near Bristol.

It happened at Pontins Brean Sands, near Weston-super-Mare, at about 18:20 GMT, the fire service said.

Ducting collapsed in the roof of a bar at the site in Somerset, the Devon and Somerset fire service said.

A "number of people" suffered minor injuries, but nobody was seriously hurt, according to police.

Laura Robinson, whose family of five children are at the site, said about 100 people were inside the building at the time of the collapse.