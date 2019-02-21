Image caption Speaking outside court Scutaru said he was upset the judge ordered his drone to be destroyed but added he intended to buy another

A 30-year-old man has pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance after he flew a drone from the M48 Severn Bridge.

Alexandru Scutaru told Bristol Magistrates Court he had travelled to the bridge to take photographs and video, on 31 December.

But when his drone would not fly, he made the "spontaneous" decision to walk up the bridge tower to see if it would take off from higher up.

He was sentenced to a 16 week curfew between 10:00 and 18:00.

District judge David Taylor ordered the drone to be destroyed.

On hearing this he shouted: "No," from the dock.

'Buy another drone'

He was ordered to pay £170 in costs and a victim surcharge.

The court was told Scutaru was spotted by bridge security who shut the carriageway after they became concerned for his welfare,

But when he became aware the bridge had been closed he came straight down, breaking his left foot as he jumped.

He told the court he has been unable to work as a result of his injury, which stopped him from sending money to his 75-year-old father back in Moldova. He said he was having to borrow money to pay his rent.

Speaking outside court Scutaru apologised for the trouble he had caused.

He said he was upset the judge ordered his drone to be destroyed but added he intended to buy another once he had saved up.