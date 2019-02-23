Image caption The area around the damaged house has been cordoned off

A number of people have been injured after a house in Bristol was damaged in what is reported to have been an explosion.

The incident happened in Whitchurch Lane in the Hartcliffe area of the city at about 19:50 GMT on Saturday.

Several roads have been closed and emergency crews were at the scene.

One eyewitness told the BBC her neighbours had heard a "big explosion" and "shortly after a second crash as the front of the building slid off".

The woman, he did not want to be identified, added: "When I arrived they were still letting people walk down the slip road, but half way down the police came and told us the fire brigade had asked us to move back further and taped across".

She said she saw "lots of debris and a large glass panel that looked as though it had been expelled with some force from the upstairs window" on the road.

Image caption The corner of the property appears to have been destroyed

She added: "The fire brigade were standing outside the house and initially all I could see was smoke but a flame started burning inside and was starting to get brighter and brighter as the smoke smell got stronger. It looked as though it was too dangerous for them to enter."

Steve Imrie, area manager with Avon Fire and Rescue, told Bristol Live: "We committed two crew in breathing apparatus to contain and inspect the fire, while other firefighters began to administer first aid to a number of persons at the scene.

"All casualties were conscious and breathing. Certainly the initial person who was treated has suffered minor burns."